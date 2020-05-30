All apartments in Rahway
Find more places like 1516 IRVING ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rahway, NJ
/
1516 IRVING ST
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:53 PM

1516 IRVING ST

1516 Irving Street · (908) 587-0090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rahway
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1516 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ 07065
Rahway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright, Modern, Functional, hip and simply the best package. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen, a spectacular bathroom, Split system air & heating, SS Appliances and your own laundry in the unit. A Must see! Possibly the best apartment you will ever have. Only one neighbor with thick and soundproofed walls away. Barely a block away from Train station WOW. Video intercom and more...The details will amaze you everywhere you look. This is straight out of a renovation TV show. Come see it for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 IRVING ST have any available units?
1516 IRVING ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rahway, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rahway Rent Report.
Is 1516 IRVING ST currently offering any rent specials?
1516 IRVING ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 IRVING ST pet-friendly?
No, 1516 IRVING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rahway.
Does 1516 IRVING ST offer parking?
No, 1516 IRVING ST does not offer parking.
Does 1516 IRVING ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 IRVING ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 IRVING ST have a pool?
No, 1516 IRVING ST does not have a pool.
Does 1516 IRVING ST have accessible units?
No, 1516 IRVING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 IRVING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 IRVING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 IRVING ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 IRVING ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1516 IRVING ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rahway 1 BedroomsRahway 2 Bedrooms
Rahway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRahway 3 Bedrooms
Rahway Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Kearny, NJSummit, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity