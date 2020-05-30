1516 IRVING ST

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Bright, Modern, Functional, hip and simply the best package. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen, a spectacular bathroom, Split system air & heating, SS Appliances and your own laundry in the unit. A Must see! Possibly the best apartment you will ever have. Only one neighbor with thick and soundproofed walls away. Barely a block away from Train station WOW. Video intercom and more...The details will amaze you everywhere you look. This is straight out of a renovation TV show. Come see it for yourself.