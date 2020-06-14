60 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Princeton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
53 TREWBRIDGE COURT
53 Trewbridge Court, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2364 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Fieldwood Manors situated on a cul de sac near the playing fields at the end of the development. Loads of space and light flow through this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 STONEWALL CIRCLE
2 Stonewall Circle, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3151 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Princeton School District and Sought-After Ridge Community. Rarely on Market. Finely- rendered luxury exquisite 3 BR + Study Rm, 2.5 BA Northridge estate with a European flare! Hardwood floors throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1497 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3233 sqft
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
214 VALLEY ROAD
214 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1248 sqft
Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD
502 Cherry Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$8,750
6599 sqft
Live the Lifestyle You Have Imagined in this Stunning 6600 Square Foot Custom Built Center-Hall Colonial. This North Facing Full Brick Mansion features, 7 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
857 CHERRY HILL RD
857 Cherry Hill Road, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
$2,850
Nestled in over 1 acre lot,Brick front split level house. Fresh painted and well upgraded, Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen has 42" Cherry cabinets and granite counter top. Family room has wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms (2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,249
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
71 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 STAFFORD DRIVE
15 Stafford Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1549 sqft
Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
37 SCARBOROUGH RD
37 Scarborough Rd, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
3200 sqft
Premium corner lot home in the coveted Country Club Estates! This NW facing home has 5BR, 4.5 baths, large 2 story foyer, abundant natural light & views of a waterbody with fountains. Upstairs lead to 4 spacious BR with over-sized master suite.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 BARKLEY DRIVE
5 Barkley Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4045 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous brick front Harvard Lexington model in the desirable "Estates at Princeton Junction". Will be freshly painted throughout prior to new tenant possession. This home features dramatic 2 story foyer and family room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1441 SIERRA DRIVE
1441 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
Home also listed for Sale.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 AUTUMN LANE
102 Autumn Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1990 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3-yr old end-unit townhouse, fully furnished with modern furniture! Granite counter top, hardwood floor, carpet upstairs, and a full unfinished daylight basement for extra storage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
60 STEINER AVENUE
60 Steiner Avenue, Mercerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch near 5 points in Mercerville. This well kept home includes Updated Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Stainless appliances, Laminate flooring and Breakfast area.
City Guide for Princeton, NJ

"Carlton Banks: The dean from Princeton will be at school this weekend. Do you know what that means? / William 'Will' Smith: You'll be kissing some major butt? / Carlton Banks: Exactly." - Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Princeton, New Jersey, was quite possibly named after Princeton University -- no, wait, it was definitely named after Princeton University. It's also known as the city of opportunities -- not to be confused with the city of opportunists. Some of the mention-worthy institutes in the area are: Siemens Corporate Research, Opinion Research Corporation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Dow Jones and Company. Thanks to these institutes, and many more, the economy in Princeton and surrounding areas is pretty good. This makes the area highly sought-after by residents in neighboring New Jersey towns, as well as outsiders looking forward to starting a new life here. In fact, the area is so nice that even the Governor lives here (Governors traditionally live in the capital, which is Trenton), and who could blame him; have you seen New Jersey Drive? Perhaps the next-best thing about Princeton is the countless activities, shopping centers and restaurants. Everything is accessible by foot, bike, transit or car, so there's no need to ever leave the city to have fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Princeton, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Princeton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

