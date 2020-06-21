96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park. There is laminate/wood flooring throughout the house for easy cleaning and maintenance, and the walls are freshly painted. Multi-split A/C units were installed throughout the house. The first floor has a living room with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a microwave, a wall oven, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. The dining room leads to the enclosed three-season porch area. The yard is fully fenced. The first floor has two spacious bedrooms and one full bath with a deep bathtub. The second floor has a large master bedroom, an additional bedroom, a laundry area, and a full bathroom with a stall shower. The house is walking distance to town, the university, and the Community Park recreation area, which has tennis courts and a swimming pool. It is also close by JW Middle School and Princeton High School. Easy commute to NYC by NJ Transit or to Philadelphia by l-95. Proximity to Rt.27, Rt. 206 and Rt. 1