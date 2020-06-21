All apartments in Princeton
Princeton, NJ
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:11 AM

96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE

96 Mountain Avenue · (732) 450-2300
Princeton
Location

96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1497 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park. There is laminate/wood flooring throughout the house for easy cleaning and maintenance, and the walls are freshly painted. Multi-split A/C units were installed throughout the house. The first floor has a living room with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a microwave, a wall oven, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. The dining room leads to the enclosed three-season porch area. The yard is fully fenced. The first floor has two spacious bedrooms and one full bath with a deep bathtub. The second floor has a large master bedroom, an additional bedroom, a laundry area, and a full bathroom with a stall shower. The house is walking distance to town, the university, and the Community Park recreation area, which has tennis courts and a swimming pool. It is also close by JW Middle School and Princeton High School. Easy commute to NYC by NJ Transit or to Philadelphia by l-95. Proximity to Rt.27, Rt. 206 and Rt. 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE have any available units?
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE have?
Some of 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
