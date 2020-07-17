All apartments in Princeton
77 WESTERLY ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

77 WESTERLY ROAD

77 Westerly Road · No Longer Available
Location

77 Westerly Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PRINCETON HOME IN DESIRABLE WESTERN SECTION! This stunning 5 bedroom / 3 bath brick home offers gorgeous curb appeal, a modern interior loaded with high-end finishes, and a beautiful back yard. Nestled on a quiet street in one of Princeton~s loveliest areas, this gem boasts a sunlit and spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, recessed lights, crown molding and a large dining room with custom molding- ideal for entertaining! The heart of the home is the fully remodeled custom designed kitchen! Ripped from the pages of a magazine, this spectacular space offers custom cabinetry, quartz counters, marble backsplash, beautiful tile floor, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and a classic farm sink. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms that share a sparkling main hall bath, PLUS a master suite with a fully-remodeled en suite bath with designer tile and top-of-the-line faucets and fixtures. All bedrooms feature hardwood floors, an abundance of bright windows, and ample closet space. Up a few more stairs is a fabulous bonus room/4th bedroom which provides privacy and the ideal spot for a guest or au pair. The lower level features a warm and inviting family room with brand new lush carpeting, a spacious office / study/ 5th bedroom, and a third beautifully remodeled full bath. This level also offers the convenience of a separate entrance and vestibule, plus French doors leading to a tiled mudroom. The beauty and charm continue outside with a bluestone walkway and a huge composite deck overlooking the expansive back yard. Mature trees provide plenty of privacy and the level yard offers green space for recreation and entertaining. Additional highlights include a basement with storage space, 2-car garage, lush landscaping, and quality craftsmanship throughout. This turnkey home is ideally located within close proximity to all the charm Princeton has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 WESTERLY ROAD have any available units?
77 WESTERLY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, NJ.
What amenities does 77 WESTERLY ROAD have?
Some of 77 WESTERLY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 WESTERLY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
77 WESTERLY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 WESTERLY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 77 WESTERLY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 77 WESTERLY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 77 WESTERLY ROAD offers parking.
Does 77 WESTERLY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 WESTERLY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 WESTERLY ROAD have a pool?
No, 77 WESTERLY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 77 WESTERLY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 77 WESTERLY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 77 WESTERLY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 WESTERLY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 WESTERLY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 WESTERLY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
