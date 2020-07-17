77 WESTERLY ROAD

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PRINCETON HOME IN DESIRABLE WESTERN SECTION! This stunning 5 bedroom / 3 bath brick home offers gorgeous curb appeal, a modern interior loaded with high-end finishes, and a beautiful back yard. Nestled on a quiet street in one of Princeton~s loveliest areas, this gem boasts a sunlit and spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, recessed lights, crown molding and a large dining room with custom molding- ideal for entertaining! The heart of the home is the fully remodeled custom designed kitchen! Ripped from the pages of a magazine, this spectacular space offers custom cabinetry, quartz counters, marble backsplash, beautiful tile floor, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and a classic farm sink. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms that share a sparkling main hall bath, PLUS a master suite with a fully-remodeled en suite bath with designer tile and top-of-the-line faucets and fixtures. All bedrooms feature hardwood floors, an abundance of bright windows, and ample closet space. Up a few more stairs is a fabulous bonus room/4th bedroom which provides privacy and the ideal spot for a guest or au pair. The lower level features a warm and inviting family room with brand new lush carpeting, a spacious office / study/ 5th bedroom, and a third beautifully remodeled full bath. This level also offers the convenience of a separate entrance and vestibule, plus French doors leading to a tiled mudroom. The beauty and charm continue outside with a bluestone walkway and a huge composite deck overlooking the expansive back yard. Mature trees provide plenty of privacy and the level yard offers green space for recreation and entertaining. Additional highlights include a basement with storage space, 2-car garage, lush landscaping, and quality craftsmanship throughout. This turnkey home is ideally located within close proximity to all the charm Princeton has to offer!