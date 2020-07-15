63 VAN DYKE ROAD

Amenities

DOGS WELCOME! Can Be Rented Furnished or Unfurnished, SHORT-TERM IS Available. HUGE, tastefully remodeled 1st floor condo in the desirable Littlebrook neighborhood! This sunlit unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and is situated on a secluded 3 acre shared lot. Expansive great room with a wall of windows and a wood-burning fireplace invites you in. Completely remodeled kitchen with elegant and modern cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a tile back-splash. Adjacent dining room with sliding door access to the lush backyard which is perfect for outdoor activities! Spacious bedrooms with great closet space and brand new carpeting. Remodeled bathrooms with stylish fixtures and tile-work! Tons of storage space! Located minutes to Downtown Princeton and Princeton Shopping Center! Immerse into the Princeton culture which offers dining, shopping, historic and cultural landmarks, museums, parks and entertainment! Don't miss this unique rental opportunity!