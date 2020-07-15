All apartments in Princeton
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:56 AM

63 VAN DYKE ROAD

63 Van Dyke Road · (609) 921-9202
Location

63 Van Dyke Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DOGS WELCOME! Can Be Rented Furnished or Unfurnished, SHORT-TERM IS Available. HUGE, tastefully remodeled 1st floor condo in the desirable Littlebrook neighborhood! This sunlit unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and is situated on a secluded 3 acre shared lot. Expansive great room with a wall of windows and a wood-burning fireplace invites you in. Completely remodeled kitchen with elegant and modern cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a tile back-splash. Adjacent dining room with sliding door access to the lush backyard which is perfect for outdoor activities! Spacious bedrooms with great closet space and brand new carpeting. Remodeled bathrooms with stylish fixtures and tile-work! Tons of storage space! Located minutes to Downtown Princeton and Princeton Shopping Center! Immerse into the Princeton culture which offers dining, shopping, historic and cultural landmarks, museums, parks and entertainment! Don't miss this unique rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD have any available units?
63 VAN DYKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, NJ.
What amenities does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD have?
Some of 63 VAN DYKE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 VAN DYKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
63 VAN DYKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 VAN DYKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 VAN DYKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD offer parking?
No, 63 VAN DYKE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 VAN DYKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 63 VAN DYKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 63 VAN DYKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 VAN DYKE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 VAN DYKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 VAN DYKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
