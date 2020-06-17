305 NASSAU STREET

Amenities

Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries. Bright interiors in an open floor plan have been delightfully freshened. A walk-in pantry stores it all away in the kitchen, redone with stainless steel appliances, newer flooring, and crisp white cabinets; a pull-up island serves as a practical transition to separate the dining area. Play host by the fire in the living room, or out on the outdoor patio. A half bath rounds out this floor. The second floor hosts a sunlit master suite with updated bath and double closets. Another full bath serves a 2nd floor bedroom, and a 3rd floor, loft-style bedroom with skylights and dormered windows and ceiling fan. Abundant storage space is designed throughout the home. The full-height basement has great space for storage. 2 parking spaces and a 3rd shared space for guests come with the unit.