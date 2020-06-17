All apartments in Princeton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

305 NASSAU STREET

305 Nassau Street · (609) 987-8889
Location

305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1316 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries. Bright interiors in an open floor plan have been delightfully freshened. A walk-in pantry stores it all away in the kitchen, redone with stainless steel appliances, newer flooring, and crisp white cabinets; a pull-up island serves as a practical transition to separate the dining area. Play host by the fire in the living room, or out on the outdoor patio. A half bath rounds out this floor. The second floor hosts a sunlit master suite with updated bath and double closets. Another full bath serves a 2nd floor bedroom, and a 3rd floor, loft-style bedroom with skylights and dormered windows and ceiling fan. Abundant storage space is designed throughout the home. The full-height basement has great space for storage. 2 parking spaces and a 3rd shared space for guests come with the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 NASSAU STREET have any available units?
305 NASSAU STREET has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 NASSAU STREET have?
Some of 305 NASSAU STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 NASSAU STREET currently offering any rent specials?
305 NASSAU STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 NASSAU STREET pet-friendly?
No, 305 NASSAU STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 305 NASSAU STREET offer parking?
Yes, 305 NASSAU STREET does offer parking.
Does 305 NASSAU STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 NASSAU STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 NASSAU STREET have a pool?
No, 305 NASSAU STREET does not have a pool.
Does 305 NASSAU STREET have accessible units?
No, 305 NASSAU STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 305 NASSAU STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 NASSAU STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 NASSAU STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 NASSAU STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
