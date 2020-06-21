All apartments in Princeton
16 VALLEY ROAD
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:20 AM

16 VALLEY ROAD

16 Valley Road · (732) 450-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor laundry room with sliding barn door entry and beautiful stone patio. Oversized windows and recessed lighting brighten the home while honey-toned hardwood floors throughout provide warmth and a neutral palette upon which to build your decor. The kitchen features a stainless steel KitchenAid appliance package, quartz countertops, white cabinets, stylish gray tile backsplash and a large center island with seating and storage. Sliding glass doors from the open kitchen and family room lead to the patio as well as to thoughts of al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining in the warmer months to come. Upstairs, the master suite offers a sumptuous master bath with soaking tub, oversized shower with seamless glass doors and a rain shower head with additional hand held shower and dual sinks. A massive walk-in closet provides plenty of storage, while a second closet features built-in shelves. A Jack-and-Jill suite and a princess suite share the second floor with the master suite and the laundry room. A Belgian block lined driveway leads to the two-car garage with carriage style door, completing the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 VALLEY ROAD have any available units?
16 VALLEY ROAD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 VALLEY ROAD have?
Some of 16 VALLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 VALLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16 VALLEY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 VALLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 16 VALLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 16 VALLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 16 VALLEY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 16 VALLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 VALLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 VALLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 16 VALLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 16 VALLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 16 VALLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 16 VALLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 VALLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 VALLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 VALLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
