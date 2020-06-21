16 VALLEY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor laundry room with sliding barn door entry and beautiful stone patio. Oversized windows and recessed lighting brighten the home while honey-toned hardwood floors throughout provide warmth and a neutral palette upon which to build your decor. The kitchen features a stainless steel KitchenAid appliance package, quartz countertops, white cabinets, stylish gray tile backsplash and a large center island with seating and storage. Sliding glass doors from the open kitchen and family room lead to the patio as well as to thoughts of al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining in the warmer months to come. Upstairs, the master suite offers a sumptuous master bath with soaking tub, oversized shower with seamless glass doors and a rain shower head with additional hand held shower and dual sinks. A massive walk-in closet provides plenty of storage, while a second closet features built-in shelves. A Jack-and-Jill suite and a princess suite share the second floor with the master suite and the laundry room. A Belgian block lined driveway leads to the two-car garage with carriage style door, completing the home.