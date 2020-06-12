All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
812 Oak Terrace
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM

812 Oak Terrace

812 Oak Terrace · (732) 292-1400
Location

812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$21,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.Bike to the beach and boardwalk. Hop the train to NY. Features include Hardwood floors,open floor plan,updated kitchen with granite, stainless,island,eat-in,opens to family room w fireplace, formal dining room,master suite,updated baths,washer dryer on 2 floor,finished basement w bed room & full bath.,Sq.ft. is 3,167 including finished basement. Enjoy the over-sized back yard w deck for all your outdoor entertaining.Two beach badges included. Start you summer memories!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Oak Terrace have any available units?
812 Oak Terrace has a unit available for $21,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 Oak Terrace have?
Some of 812 Oak Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Oak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
812 Oak Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Oak Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 812 Oak Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 812 Oak Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 812 Oak Terrace does offer parking.
Does 812 Oak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Oak Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Oak Terrace have a pool?
No, 812 Oak Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 812 Oak Terrace have accessible units?
No, 812 Oak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Oak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Oak Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Oak Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Oak Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
