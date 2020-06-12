812 Oak Terrace

Amenities

Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.Bike to the beach and boardwalk. Hop the train to NY. Features include Hardwood floors,open floor plan,updated kitchen with granite, stainless,island,eat-in,opens to family room w fireplace, formal dining room,master suite,updated baths,washer dryer on 2 floor,finished basement w bed room & full bath.,Sq.ft. is 3,167 including finished basement. Enjoy the over-sized back yard w deck for all your outdoor entertaining.Two beach badges included. Start you summer memories!