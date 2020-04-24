All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:19 AM

303 Trenton Avenue

303 Trenton Avenue · (732) 295-0018
Location

303 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Rear · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This cozy cottage is conveniently located to shops and restaurants on Arnold Avenue, NJ Transit, playground with basketball and tennis courts. It is 3.5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. This is a private back house with the entrance located on Liberty Lane. It has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Open floor plan makes staying with family or friends more enjoyable. Second floor living (first floor is the utility room). Outdoor patio table, chairs and grill available for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Trenton Avenue have any available units?
303 Trenton Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Trenton Avenue have?
Some of 303 Trenton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Trenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 Trenton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Trenton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 Trenton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 303 Trenton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 303 Trenton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 303 Trenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Trenton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Trenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 Trenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 Trenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 Trenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Trenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Trenton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Trenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Trenton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
