303 Trenton Avenue

This cozy cottage is conveniently located to shops and restaurants on Arnold Avenue, NJ Transit, playground with basketball and tennis courts. It is 3.5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. This is a private back house with the entrance located on Liberty Lane. It has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Open floor plan makes staying with family or friends more enjoyable. Second floor living (first floor is the utility room). Outdoor patio table, chairs and grill available for use.