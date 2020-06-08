213 Washington Avenue

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen. Enjoy the ocean breeze while sitting on your front porch or your very own backyard patio. This is the perfect place to enjoy your summer vacation and make everlasting family memories. Including 4 beach badges. Availability July 4 thru Labor Day $3,800 week@ $3,800 week (2 week min)