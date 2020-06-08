All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
213 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:03 PM

213 Washington Avenue

213 Washington Avenue · (732) 295-2222
Location

213 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen. Enjoy the ocean breeze while sitting on your front porch or your very own backyard patio. This is the perfect place to enjoy your summer vacation and make everlasting family memories. Including 4 beach badges. Availability July 4 thru Labor Day $3,800 week@ $3,800 week (2 week min)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Washington Avenue have any available units?
213 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 213 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 213 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 213 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 213 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 213 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
