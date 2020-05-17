204 Randall Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL available 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/7 for $3,500/week. Reconstructed home in desirable Point Pleasant Beach - walking distance to the ocean and boardwalk. Private fenced in backyard with paver patio and a covered patio area. Outside-Shower with private dressing area. The bedrooms, dining room & living room have hardwood flooring. Kitchen, hallway, foyer and hallway bathroom flooring is stone. Granite kitchen has a breakfast bar with 4 stools, dishwasher, and 2 refrigerators. Laundry area has large washer/dryer. Storage under the house with beach chairs. HD cable TV, multiple BlueRay/DVD players and WiFi. Driveway has parking for 4 cars. BEACH BADGES AVAILABLE w/ a deposit. RENTAL SLEEPS 6-8 (3 Queen & 1 Pull-Out Queen Bed) NO PETS and No Smoking in the house or storage are