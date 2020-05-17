All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
204 Randall Avenue
204 Randall Avenue

204 Randall Avenue · (732) 221-5673
Location

204 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/7 for $3,500/week. Reconstructed home in desirable Point Pleasant Beach - walking distance to the ocean and boardwalk. Private fenced in backyard with paver patio and a covered patio area. Outside-Shower with private dressing area. The bedrooms, dining room & living room have hardwood flooring. Kitchen, hallway, foyer and hallway bathroom flooring is stone. Granite kitchen has a breakfast bar with 4 stools, dishwasher, and 2 refrigerators. Laundry area has large washer/dryer. Storage under the house with beach chairs. HD cable TV, multiple BlueRay/DVD players and WiFi. Driveway has parking for 4 cars. BEACH BADGES AVAILABLE w/ a deposit. RENTAL SLEEPS 6-8 (3 Queen & 1 Pull-Out Queen Bed) NO PETS and No Smoking in the house or storage are

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Randall Avenue have any available units?
204 Randall Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Randall Avenue have?
Some of 204 Randall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Randall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 Randall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Randall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 Randall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 204 Randall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 Randall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 204 Randall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Randall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Randall Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 Randall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 Randall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 Randall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Randall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Randall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Randall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Randall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
