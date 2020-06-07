14 Minard Place

Amenities

SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL, Only July 11th to18th & July 25th to Aug 1st is available. Come To The Beach! Foot steps from the sand, waves & great Summer fun! Located on the quiet end of the famous Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.Close to Aquarium,shops and beach Summer concerts.This wonderful cottage has a new kitchen, comfortable TV area to relax in and sun room to enjoy. Full bath on first and second floors. Three bedrooms with master bedroom over looking the ocean. Features an outdoor grill and outdoor shower. Bring your bicycles and appetite to enjoy a variety of activities and restaurants. Perfect to make forever lasting Summer memories!