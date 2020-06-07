All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:28 PM

14 Minard Place

14 Minard Place · (201) 213-3491
Location

14 Minard Place, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL, Only July 11th to18th & July 25th to Aug 1st is available. Come To The Beach! Foot steps from the sand, waves & great Summer fun! Located on the quiet end of the famous Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.Close to Aquarium,shops and beach Summer concerts.This wonderful cottage has a new kitchen, comfortable TV area to relax in and sun room to enjoy. Full bath on first and second floors. Three bedrooms with master bedroom over looking the ocean. Features an outdoor grill and outdoor shower. Bring your bicycles and appetite to enjoy a variety of activities and restaurants. Perfect to make forever lasting Summer memories!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Minard Place have any available units?
14 Minard Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Minard Place have?
Some of 14 Minard Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Minard Place currently offering any rent specials?
14 Minard Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Minard Place pet-friendly?
No, 14 Minard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 14 Minard Place offer parking?
No, 14 Minard Place does not offer parking.
Does 14 Minard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Minard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Minard Place have a pool?
No, 14 Minard Place does not have a pool.
Does 14 Minard Place have accessible units?
No, 14 Minard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Minard Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Minard Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Minard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Minard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
