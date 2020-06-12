/
2 bedroom apartments
584 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palisades Park, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
99 WEST EDSALL BLVD
99 West Edsall Boulevard, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Commuter's Dream! Awesome location!! Close to NYC buses, easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants! Brand New first floor... be the first one live in this new home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
65-69 HENRY AVE
65 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL GARDEN STYLE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT..! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT, HOT WATER. FEATURES LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT... HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT..
Results within 1 mile of Palisades Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
51 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Ridgefield Heights
Contact for Availability
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941 NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES! Transforming nature's natural energy into power which fuels life, in every condition and expression: this is the main aim of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gorge Rd 1008
1008 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1060 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163468 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment Options in the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
455 Columbia Ave
455 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOMS, FULL FINSHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, KITCHEN WITH DOOR TO YARD AND GARAGE WHICH IS INCLUDED. WALK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
675 Bergen Blvd
675 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR STEPS AWAY FROM NYC TRANSPORTATION. LARGE EAT-IN-KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. UNIT WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. TENANT PAYS 1/3 OF HEATING FROM OCTOBER 15TH TO April 15th.
Results within 5 miles of Palisades Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
73 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Coytesville
16 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1204 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,131
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,925
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Edgewater
19 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
