269 Glen Ave

Amenities
Beautiful oversized almost new duplex on most prestigious street in Palisades Park w/ approximately 3500 square feet in living space. Gorgeous interior with contemporary design and quality finishes, bright and open layout with 9 foot ceilings, designer kitchen with top-of-line appliances, large center island with additional sink and built-in wine cooler, bonus room with fireplace, top-of-line light and bathroom fixtures, beautifully appointed living and dining areas, spacious master bedroom suite with walk in closets/4 additional closets and master bath with all luxury amenities, walk-in-closets in every bedroom, first floor features 2 car garage, home office/den, living area, full bath and separate entrance. Built in alarm system, intercom, 2 zone AC/5 zone heating, central vac, pavered driveway for 4 cars, and pavered private back yard. Location is best in town and convenient to all transportation! Current tenant pays fee for lawn care.