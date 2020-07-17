All apartments in Palisades Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:23 PM

269 Glen Ave

269 Glen Avenue · (201) 592-8900
Location

269 Glen Avenue, Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Palisades Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautiful oversized almost new duplex on most prestigious street in Palisades Park w/ approximately 3500 square feet in living space. Gorgeous interior with contemporary design and quality finishes, bright and open layout with 9 foot ceilings, designer kitchen with top-of-line appliances, large center island with additional sink and built-in wine cooler, bonus room with fireplace, top-of-line light and bathroom fixtures, beautifully appointed living and dining areas, spacious master bedroom suite with walk in closets/4 additional closets and master bath with all luxury amenities, walk-in-closets in every bedroom, first floor features 2 car garage, home office/den, living area, full bath and separate entrance. Built in alarm system, intercom, 2 zone AC/5 zone heating, central vac, pavered driveway for 4 cars, and pavered private back yard. Location is best in town and convenient to all transportation! Current tenant pays fee for lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Glen Ave have any available units?
269 Glen Ave has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Glen Ave have?
Some of 269 Glen Ave's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Glen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
269 Glen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Glen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 269 Glen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palisades Park.
Does 269 Glen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 269 Glen Ave offers parking.
Does 269 Glen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Glen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Glen Ave have a pool?
No, 269 Glen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 269 Glen Ave have accessible units?
No, 269 Glen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Glen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 Glen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Glen Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 Glen Ave has units with air conditioning.
