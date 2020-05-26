88 Mount Carmel Way

Amenities

Available June $2800, September 3100. labor Day Week 8/31-9/7 @ $1000. Spacious Studio w/Queen Bed Features a Charming Living Room Area Outfitted w/Sleeper Sofa for the Extra Guest & Island w/Stools Separating the Space. Ample Closet, Fully Appointed Kitchen, HDWD Floors & Sleek Bathroom Makes This Charming NY-Style Apartment a Rare Find. It Even Comes w/Outdoor Options: A Charming Shared Courtyard and Porch. Just a Few Blocks to Asbury Park & Award-Winning OG Beaches. Equipped w/Internet, Smart-TV, Linens, Beach Caddy, 2 Beach Chairs & Beach Towels & 1 Umbrella. June @ 2800 or September @3100 Month . $150 Cleaning fee. Winter Rental as of October 5, 2020 til Mid June 2021 @ $1250 Mo. incl UTIL. No Pets, No Smoking/Vaping.