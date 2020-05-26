All apartments in Ocean Grove
88 Mount Carmel Way
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:25 PM

88 Mount Carmel Way

88 Mount Carmel Way · (732) 481-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Mount Carmel Way, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit # 2 -SUMMER/WINTER · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Available June $2800, September 3100. labor Day Week 8/31-9/7 @ $1000. Spacious Studio w/Queen Bed Features a Charming Living Room Area Outfitted w/Sleeper Sofa for the Extra Guest & Island w/Stools Separating the Space. Ample Closet, Fully Appointed Kitchen, HDWD Floors & Sleek Bathroom Makes This Charming NY-Style Apartment a Rare Find. It Even Comes w/Outdoor Options: A Charming Shared Courtyard and Porch. Just a Few Blocks to Asbury Park & Award-Winning OG Beaches. Equipped w/Internet, Smart-TV, Linens, Beach Caddy, 2 Beach Chairs & Beach Towels & 1 Umbrella. June @ 2800 or September @3100 Month . $150 Cleaning fee. Winter Rental as of October 5, 2020 til Mid June 2021 @ $1250 Mo. incl UTIL. No Pets, No Smoking/Vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Mount Carmel Way have any available units?
88 Mount Carmel Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Mount Carmel Way have?
Some of 88 Mount Carmel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Mount Carmel Way currently offering any rent specials?
88 Mount Carmel Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Mount Carmel Way pet-friendly?
No, 88 Mount Carmel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 88 Mount Carmel Way offer parking?
Yes, 88 Mount Carmel Way does offer parking.
Does 88 Mount Carmel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Mount Carmel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Mount Carmel Way have a pool?
No, 88 Mount Carmel Way does not have a pool.
Does 88 Mount Carmel Way have accessible units?
No, 88 Mount Carmel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Mount Carmel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Mount Carmel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Mount Carmel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Mount Carmel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
