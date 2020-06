Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL 2020. This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 open porches plus a garage for bikes and beach gear. Fabulous location across from a beautiful park, close to town and AP and just 4 blocks to beach. 4 beach badges provided. $2800 per week in July and August, discount for June and September. $150 cleaning fee per stay. THREE WEEKS REMAINING:7/11-7/18, 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/5