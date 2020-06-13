75 Webb Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This Renovated Victorian Is Perfect for Friends & Family w/Separate In-Law Suite. Beautiful Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced-In Backyard w/BBQ & Upper Deck. 5BR/3BA-Sleeps 12. 1st Floor in-law Suite Offers Full BR w/Queen, LR w/Pull-Out Sofa, DR, Kitchen, BA & W&D. 2nd & 3rd Floor Features Separate Living Room & Eat-In Kitchen, 4 BRs (2 Queens & 2 w/Day Beds that Pull Out to 2 Singles Or 1 Full), 2 Full BAs, W&D & Fantastic Upper Deck. 5th BR Also Acts as Den w/TV & Fridge. Fully-Equipped w/Cable & WIFI (4 TV's), 6 BEACH BADGES Plus Everything Needed For Vacation! Just 3-1/2 Blocks to Beach. 3 Blks To Main Ave & Stone's Throw to Asbury Park! Sunday To Sunday. $1000 Security. $300 Cleaning Fee. Available: weekly 8/23-8/30, , 8/30-9/6