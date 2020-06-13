All apartments in Ocean Grove
Find more places like 75 Webb Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Grove, NJ
/
75 Webb Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

75 Webb Avenue

75 Webb Avenue · (732) 481-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

75 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit weekly/summer · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This Renovated Victorian Is Perfect for Friends & Family w/Separate In-Law Suite. Beautiful Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced-In Backyard w/BBQ & Upper Deck. 5BR/3BA-Sleeps 12. 1st Floor in-law Suite Offers Full BR w/Queen, LR w/Pull-Out Sofa, DR, Kitchen, BA & W&D. 2nd & 3rd Floor Features Separate Living Room & Eat-In Kitchen, 4 BRs (2 Queens & 2 w/Day Beds that Pull Out to 2 Singles Or 1 Full), 2 Full BAs, W&D & Fantastic Upper Deck. 5th BR Also Acts as Den w/TV & Fridge. Fully-Equipped w/Cable & WIFI (4 TV's), 6 BEACH BADGES Plus Everything Needed For Vacation! Just 3-1/2 Blocks to Beach. 3 Blks To Main Ave & Stone's Throw to Asbury Park! Sunday To Sunday. $1000 Security. $300 Cleaning Fee. Available: weekly 8/23-8/30, , 8/30-9/6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Webb Avenue have any available units?
75 Webb Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Webb Avenue have?
Some of 75 Webb Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Webb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
75 Webb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Webb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 75 Webb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 75 Webb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 75 Webb Avenue does offer parking.
Does 75 Webb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Webb Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Webb Avenue have a pool?
No, 75 Webb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 75 Webb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 75 Webb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Webb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Webb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Webb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Webb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75 Webb Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity