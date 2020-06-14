74 Mount Hermon Way

Amenities

This SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL books up fast! Located just 3 Blks to the Beach! Spacious & Comfortable Victorian w/Rocking chair porch & hardwood Floors sleeps up to 8 w/3 bedrooms & Queen sleeper in Living Room. Large fenced-in yard w/outdoor dining, BBQ & outdoor shower. Fully-equipped Eat-in-Kitchen. Dining Room seats 8-10. Queen bed in Master w/French doors open to Juliet porch. King Bed in 2nd Bedroom, 2 twin beds in 3rd Bedroom. Updated Baths on 1st & 2nd Floors. W/D, Cable, WIFI & linens incl. Dogs considered ($25 per day). 1 blk to Great Auditorium & Main Ave Shops & few Blocks to Asbury Nightlife. Rentals SUNDAY to SUNDAY beginning July 11. $3050 per week. 1x Cleaning fee $150. $500 Security. BOOKED: July 18 to Aug 16, 2020. INCLUDES 4 OCEAN GROVE BEACH BADGES