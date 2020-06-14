All apartments in Ocean Grove
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:12 PM

74 Mount Hermon Way

74 Mount Hermon Way · (732) 682-6483
Location

74 Mount Hermon Way, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Weekly SUMMER · Avail. now

$3,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL books up fast! Located just 3 Blks to the Beach! Spacious & Comfortable Victorian w/Rocking chair porch & hardwood Floors sleeps up to 8 w/3 bedrooms & Queen sleeper in Living Room. Large fenced-in yard w/outdoor dining, BBQ & outdoor shower. Fully-equipped Eat-in-Kitchen. Dining Room seats 8-10. Queen bed in Master w/French doors open to Juliet porch. King Bed in 2nd Bedroom, 2 twin beds in 3rd Bedroom. Updated Baths on 1st & 2nd Floors. W/D, Cable, WIFI & linens incl. Dogs considered ($25 per day). 1 blk to Great Auditorium & Main Ave Shops & few Blocks to Asbury Nightlife. Rentals SUNDAY to SUNDAY beginning July 11. $3050 per week. 1x Cleaning fee $150. $500 Security. BOOKED: July 18 to Aug 16, 2020. INCLUDES 4 OCEAN GROVE BEACH BADGES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Mount Hermon Way have any available units?
74 Mount Hermon Way has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Mount Hermon Way have?
Some of 74 Mount Hermon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Mount Hermon Way currently offering any rent specials?
74 Mount Hermon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Mount Hermon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Mount Hermon Way is pet friendly.
Does 74 Mount Hermon Way offer parking?
Yes, 74 Mount Hermon Way does offer parking.
Does 74 Mount Hermon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Mount Hermon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Mount Hermon Way have a pool?
No, 74 Mount Hermon Way does not have a pool.
Does 74 Mount Hermon Way have accessible units?
No, 74 Mount Hermon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Mount Hermon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Mount Hermon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Mount Hermon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Mount Hermon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
