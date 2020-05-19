71 Mount Tabor Way

Amenities

SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!!! Welcome to your SUMMER Getaway! Fully Equipped Two Bedroom / Two Bathroom Luxury Apartment with Adorable Wrap around Front Porch overlooking Greenleaf Park! This second and third floor apt features: Fully stocked modernized kitchen, cozy living room with LED TV, Cable & WiFi, Dining table with 4 chairs & settings, second floor bedroom with queen size bed & loveseat, full bathroom with washer & dryer, third floor bedroom offers king sized bed & plenty of storage, third floor full bathroom with full sized walk in shower & soaking tub. Come unpack and enjoy! Available June 6-Oct 1. Two Week minimum $ 4,500 $8,500 for a month