Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

71 Mount Tabor Way

71 Mount Tabor Way · (863) 517-4491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!!! Welcome to your SUMMER Getaway! Fully Equipped Two Bedroom / Two Bathroom Luxury Apartment with Adorable Wrap around Front Porch overlooking Greenleaf Park! This second and third floor apt features: Fully stocked modernized kitchen, cozy living room with LED TV, Cable & WiFi, Dining table with 4 chairs & settings, second floor bedroom with queen size bed & loveseat, full bathroom with washer & dryer, third floor bedroom offers king sized bed & plenty of storage, third floor full bathroom with full sized walk in shower & soaking tub. Come unpack and enjoy! Available June 6-Oct 1. Two Week minimum $ 4,500 $8,500 for a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Mount Tabor Way have any available units?
71 Mount Tabor Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Mount Tabor Way have?
Some of 71 Mount Tabor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Mount Tabor Way currently offering any rent specials?
71 Mount Tabor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Mount Tabor Way pet-friendly?
No, 71 Mount Tabor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 71 Mount Tabor Way offer parking?
No, 71 Mount Tabor Way does not offer parking.
Does 71 Mount Tabor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Mount Tabor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Mount Tabor Way have a pool?
No, 71 Mount Tabor Way does not have a pool.
Does 71 Mount Tabor Way have accessible units?
No, 71 Mount Tabor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Mount Tabor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Mount Tabor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Mount Tabor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Mount Tabor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
