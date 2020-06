Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to Historic Pioneer Cottage! Highly sought after location. This completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home is RIGHT OVER THE WALKING BRIDGE TO Asbury Park and 3 blocks to the beach. Take in the energy of Asbury's night life from the rocking chair front porch or enjoy the festive sounds form the Grand auditorium.This is an annual rental with 2nd floor washer and dryer.