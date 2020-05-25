All apartments in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove, NJ
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue

61 Cookman Avenue · (732) 481-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-BI-WEEKLY/SUMMER · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Available all July & August 2 weeks for $4200 or Monthly at $8400. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill. 1st Fl Bedroom w/Full Bed, Eat-In Kitchen & Dining Room Area, Washer & Dryer & Full Bath. 2nd Floor Find 1 BR w/Queen Bed & Another w/2 Twins. Sleeps 6. Dog Friendly for Additional $75 Rent. Available For 2 Weeks Minimum from May 1 - August 22nd at $2100 Week. Or Take an Entire Month For $8,000. Friday To Friday Check-Ins. Enjoy the Unique Shops & Eateries of Ocean Grove & Nearby Asbury Park & Bradley Beach! Near NYC Bus Stop & Train Station, Miniature Golf, Shopping Outlets, & So Much More! 1X Cleaning Fee $125. $1000 Securit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Cookman Avenue have any available units?
61 Cookman Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Cookman Avenue have?
Some of 61 Cookman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Cookman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Cookman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Cookman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Cookman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 61 Cookman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 Cookman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 61 Cookman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Cookman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Cookman Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Cookman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Cookman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Cookman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Cookman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Cookman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Cookman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Cookman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
