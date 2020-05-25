61 Cookman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill tennis court

Available all July & August 2 weeks for $4200 or Monthly at $8400. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill. 1st Fl Bedroom w/Full Bed, Eat-In Kitchen & Dining Room Area, Washer & Dryer & Full Bath. 2nd Floor Find 1 BR w/Queen Bed & Another w/2 Twins. Sleeps 6. Dog Friendly for Additional $75 Rent. Available For 2 Weeks Minimum from May 1 - August 22nd at $2100 Week. Or Take an Entire Month For $8,000. Friday To Friday Check-Ins. Enjoy the Unique Shops & Eateries of Ocean Grove & Nearby Asbury Park & Bradley Beach! Near NYC Bus Stop & Train Station, Miniature Golf, Shopping Outlets, & So Much More! 1X Cleaning Fee $125. $1000 Securit