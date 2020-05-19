All apartments in Ocean Grove
44 Webb Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

44 Webb Avenue

44 Webb Avenue · (732) 898-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Spend your Summer in a spectacular 1880's Queen Ann Victorian just 2 blocks to the Ocean Grove boardwalk and beach! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath restored home combines the conveniences of a modern beach house with original architectural details and historical charm.Sleeps 10 , 1 King, 2 Queen, 1 Full, 2 Twin.Large chef's kitchen & dining area, the home is tastefully and comfortably furnished. Relax on either of the 2 large wrap-around porches, appreciate the 11 foot ceilings with original decorative moldings & original heart pine floors.Amenities include: Outdoor gas grill, Outdoor shower w/ hot & cold water, WiFi, Smart TV's w/ Netflix, Two-zone central air, 6 OG beach badges & chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, 5 bicycles, linens, bar soap, bath tissue, laundry & dish detergent provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Webb Avenue have any available units?
44 Webb Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Webb Avenue have?
Some of 44 Webb Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Webb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 Webb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Webb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44 Webb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 44 Webb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 44 Webb Avenue does offer parking.
Does 44 Webb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Webb Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Webb Avenue have a pool?
No, 44 Webb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44 Webb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 Webb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Webb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Webb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Webb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Webb Avenue has units with air conditioning.
