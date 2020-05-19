44 Webb Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Spend your Summer in a spectacular 1880's Queen Ann Victorian just 2 blocks to the Ocean Grove boardwalk and beach! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath restored home combines the conveniences of a modern beach house with original architectural details and historical charm.Sleeps 10 , 1 King, 2 Queen, 1 Full, 2 Twin.Large chef's kitchen & dining area, the home is tastefully and comfortably furnished. Relax on either of the 2 large wrap-around porches, appreciate the 11 foot ceilings with original decorative moldings & original heart pine floors.Amenities include: Outdoor gas grill, Outdoor shower w/ hot & cold water, WiFi, Smart TV's w/ Netflix, Two-zone central air, 6 OG beach badges & chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, 5 bicycles, linens, bar soap, bath tissue, laundry & dish detergent provided.