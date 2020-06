Amenities

'Pumpkin Pie Sweet' this 1 BR 1 B First fl apt has all you need for time at the beach including an outside shower and rear yard. Fully furnished with linens, dishes and cable tv/wifi. Less then 2 blocks to boardwalk/beach this home away from home sleeps 2 in a new queen bed. Invite company as the Eat-in Kitchen can sit 4. NO PETS NO SMOKING/ViPING ON PROPERTY. Short distance to Asbury Park and NYC trains.