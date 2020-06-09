16 Surf Avenue

Amenities

2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO SUMMER RENTAL WITH OCEAN VIEWS from sun room. Located 1 block from the beach, blocks to Asbury Park and center of Ocean Grove, this 1,100 sq. foot rental, is tastefully decorated, with eat-in, fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer and central air. Includes 4 beach badges, cable TV w/3 DVD's, wi-fi, towels/linens, & beach chairs (not beach towels). The list goes on and on. Make this your summer to remember. Weeks are filling up fast. Act now. Please, no pets or smokers. Available August 23-30 @ $1,950August 30-September 27 @ $1,650/wk.Rental period is Sunday thru Sunday.