Ocean Grove, NJ
16 Surf Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:29 PM

16 Surf Avenue

16 Surf Avenue · (732) 776-6400
Location

16 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO SUMMER RENTAL WITH OCEAN VIEWS from sun room. Located 1 block from the beach, blocks to Asbury Park and center of Ocean Grove, this 1,100 sq. foot rental, is tastefully decorated, with eat-in, fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer and central air. Includes 4 beach badges, cable TV w/3 DVD's, wi-fi, towels/linens, & beach chairs (not beach towels). The list goes on and on. Make this your summer to remember. Weeks are filling up fast. Act now. Please, no pets or smokers. Available August 23-30 @ $1,950August 30-September 27 @ $1,650/wk.Rental period is Sunday thru Sunday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Surf Avenue have any available units?
16 Surf Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16 Surf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16 Surf Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Surf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16 Surf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 16 Surf Avenue offer parking?
No, 16 Surf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16 Surf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Surf Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Surf Avenue have a pool?
No, 16 Surf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16 Surf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16 Surf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Surf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Surf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Surf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Surf Avenue has units with air conditioning.
