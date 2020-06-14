Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakhurst renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
208 Woodcrest Road
208 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great annual rental in Oakhurst with 2 bedroom 1 bath on main floor. Master bedroom with in-suite bath and 4th bedroom on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout, basement with laundry and plenty of storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
84 Monmouth Road
84 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
ANNUAL RENTAL! Cute and spacious 3 bedroom home with a beautiful private yard. This charming house features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more. Close to shopping, beaches and houses of worship.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Lovely Annual rental beginning September(possibly late August) in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
243 Woodcrest Road
243 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$23,000
2178 sqft
Available for Summer 2020. Pretty Cape offering hard wood floors throughout, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms... beautiful front porch with a view of the neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
201 Oakhurst Road
201 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Winter Rental! Charming cape in the heart of Oakhurst. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Refinished hardwood floors and a great back yard with a large deck. Monmouth Students welcome!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Brookside Avenue
404 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER rental available for Fall 2020 ($2400). Hardwood floors all throughout, nice white kitchen, huge master bedroom, and massive fenced backyard backing up to the woods for maximum privacy. The home comes fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
508 Deal Road
508 Deal Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Amazing Summer Rental in the heart of the West Deal / Oakhurst area. Home is very spacious and offers an open concept layout. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite tops.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
251 Lawrence Avenue
251 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Immaculate Summer rental - Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Oakhurst. 4th room on first level for possible extra bedroom. Great house with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is newer. Hot tub in yard. Great deck for barbecuing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
291 Lawrence Avenue
291 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
1982 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Bright & clean 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home in prime Oakhurst location. Skylights, hardwood floors, central a/c, new deck with large backyard. Great place to enjoy your summer on the Jersey Shore!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
232 Jerome Avenue
232 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great 3 bedroom WINTER rental starting in September 2020 Comfortable house with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and nice sized bedrooms. Close to Monmouth University and Monmouth Medical. Near public transportation and Beaches.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 Cypress Avenue
3 Cypress Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,150
WINTER 2020-2021 Great 6 bedroom winter rental in desirable Oakhurst.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
181 Larchwood Avenue
181 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$38,000
Amazing summer rental in the heart of Oakhurst.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
225 Howard Avenue
225 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$69,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Amazing home set on a massive stunning lot situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of town. This gorgeous house has a modern & chic design.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 Monmouth Road
22 Monmouth Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
WINTER RENTAL!!!!Charming and well maintained Turn of the Century Colonial with welcoming rocking front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
21 Ridge Road
21 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$39,000
2300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL 2020! FULLY FURNISHED with BRAND NEW POOL to be completed this Spring! Classic center hall Colonial with 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oakhurst, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakhurst renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

