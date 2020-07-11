/
102 Luxury Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
8 Roslyn Drive
8 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautifully maintained house in popular Oakhurst available for summer rental.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
243 Woodcrest Road
243 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$23,000
2178 sqft
Available for Summer 2020. Pretty Cape offering hard wood floors throughout, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms... beautiful front porch with a view of the neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
19 Roslyn Drive
19 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
2080 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Summer Rental. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, nice large yard and so much more!! Near houses of worship, beaches and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Oakhurst
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Runyan Avenue
111 Runyan Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
Beautiful home in Deal Park available for Summer 2020. Offering eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room , den, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The finished basement offers 3 bonus rooms and a full bathroom. Plus big backyard.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
217 Larchwood Avenue
217 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Summer rental available! Immaculate 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with spacious rear yard on low-traffic street & partially finished basement, within close proximity to houses of worship, DSN, shopping & 3 blocks to beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
338 Elberon Boulevard
338 Hankins Place, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
Amazing house available for SUMMER RENTAL!!! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New.
Results within 5 miles of Oakhurst
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Annual 4,800 a monthSeasonal 6 months Summer 40kWinter 6 months season 25kWINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
1 of 91
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.
1 of 56
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
1 of 66
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
NEW SUMMER RENTAL PRICE FROM JULY THROUGH SEPTEMBER. CUTTING EDGE RENOVATION FEATURES ALL NEW KICHEN FLOORS BATHS WINDOWS ABD MORE. STEPS TO BEACH & PIER VILLAGE. SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAING AND REST & RELAXATION.FABULOUS LOCATION!!!!
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.
1 of 73
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5500 sqft
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
400 Deal Lake Drive
400 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super cute one bedroom EXTENDED SUMMER Rental in the Iconic Santander!! Come be at the shore, two blocks to the beach, close to dining and public transportation Rental starts in July and runs through October.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS DOWNLOADED NOW**GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
1211 Ocean Avenue
1211 Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Summer Rental in Fabulous Bradley Beach!! Just Bring Your Beach Gear! This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage features a spacious open floor plan. Recently renovated with new floors & cabinets.
