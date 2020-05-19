All apartments in Oakhurst
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue

450 Redmond Avenue · (732) 542-1990 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Oakhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry and sliders leading out to oversized deck, cozy family room w/ porcelain tile floor & gorgeous stone wood burning fireplace. Plenty of room with 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full updated baths, full basement & attached 2 car garage! You'll enjoy vinyl windows throughout, gas cast iron hot water baseboard heat, newer central air, newer hot water heater & newer timberline roof. Fantastic location, just a short walk to houses of worship & Joe Palaia Park, call today to schedule your viewing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

