450 Redmond Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry and sliders leading out to oversized deck, cozy family room w/ porcelain tile floor & gorgeous stone wood burning fireplace. Plenty of room with 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full updated baths, full basement & attached 2 car garage! You'll enjoy vinyl windows throughout, gas cast iron hot water baseboard heat, newer central air, newer hot water heater & newer timberline roof. Fantastic location, just a short walk to houses of worship & Joe Palaia Park, call today to schedule your viewing appointment!