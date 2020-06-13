/
105 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
1716 Melville Street
1716 Melville Street, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1391 sqft
Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
165 Whalepond Road
165 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2438 sqft
Fully furnished Winter rental only minutes away from Monmouth University. This spacious bilevel home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen to cook, dine and spend time in.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
265 Whalepond Road
265 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Center Hall colonial available for Winter rental beginning 9/7/20! Fully furnished home with 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Finished basement for extra space.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
5 Alvord Street
5 Alvord Street, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished winter rental. Lovely and spacious home in quiet residential area. Close to Monmouth University, ocean and shopping, Great schools too.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Brookside Avenue
404 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER rental available for Fall 2020 ($2400). Hardwood floors all throughout, nice white kitchen, huge master bedroom, and massive fenced backyard backing up to the woods for maximum privacy. The home comes fully furnished.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
442 Redmond Avenue
442 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2438 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Available September 7th, 2020. Bright, spacious home, fully furnished with a large deck & backyard. Centrally located. Monmouth University students welcome!!!! No smoking & no pets.
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.
Deal
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Court
7 Campbell Court, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL in the heart of Deal. Charming fully furnished 3/4 bedroom cape. Eat in kitchenliving room, plus large den, updated baths. Newly renovated basement. Large yard with deck. Avail for winter 2020/21 Sept-June
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Poplar Avenue
89 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY - Recently renovated Kitchen and Baths.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen,separate washer and dryer,each room has their own private bath.Private deck in rear, front porch,driveway. Close to Shopping, beach and Monmouth University.
1 Unit Available
251 Lawrence Avenue
251 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Immaculate Summer rental - Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Oakhurst. 4th room on first level for possible extra bedroom. Great house with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is newer. Hot tub in yard. Great deck for barbecuing.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
983 Norwood Avenue
983 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$46,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Gorgeous Pool! Come see this beautiful home in an amazing location in Long Branch. Home boasts private backyard oasis with concrete heated pool, hot tub & more.
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
21 Ridge Road
21 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$39,000
2300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL 2020! FULLY FURNISHED with BRAND NEW POOL to be completed this Spring! Classic center hall Colonial with 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Deal
1 Unit Available
28 Richmond Avenue
28 Richmond Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$32,000
Summer rental in the heart of Deal! Huge furnished front porch to enjoy the fresh ocean air & breezes all summer long ! furnished 4 + large bedrooms , 3 full baths, ample kitchen w/ granite counters, plenty of cabinet space & eat in dinette.
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$29,500
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 Unit Available
282 Jerome Avenue
282 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Inground pool. Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around overlooking the pool area.
1 Unit Available
33 Heath Avenue
33 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
Gorgeous renovated two story colonial home available for winter rental! Home features spacious rooms, with an oversized den. Beautiful large eat -in kitchen with granite counter tops. 7 Bedrooms and 4 modern bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
127 Adams Avenue
127 Adams Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Clean WINTER rental available Labor Day through the end of May. Spend fall, winter and spring months in this ranch style home that offers gleaming hardwood floors, redone bathrooms, washer and dryer, and private backyard. Home will come furnished.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
334 Norgrove Place
334 Norgrove Place, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished WINTER rental in walking distance to Monmouth University. This well maintained colonial home has 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms with 1 half bath.
