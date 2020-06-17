Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oakhurst, NJ
/
209 Woodcrest Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
209 Woodcrest Road
209 Woodcrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
209 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Oakhurst
Amenities
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for the summer! Spacious expanded Cape in the heart of Oakhurst. 4 generous Bedrooms, 2 updated baths. Plenty of space to entertain with extra storage and space in the finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have any available units?
209 Woodcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakhurst, NJ
.
Is 209 Woodcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
209 Woodcrest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Woodcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakhurst
.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road offer parking?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have a pool?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
