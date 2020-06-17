All apartments in Oakhurst
Find more places like 209 Woodcrest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakhurst, NJ
/
209 Woodcrest Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

209 Woodcrest Road

209 Woodcrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakhurst
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

209 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Oakhurst

Amenities

recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for the summer! Spacious expanded Cape in the heart of Oakhurst. 4 generous Bedrooms, 2 updated baths. Plenty of space to entertain with extra storage and space in the finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Woodcrest Road have any available units?
209 Woodcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakhurst, NJ.
Is 209 Woodcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
209 Woodcrest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Woodcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakhurst.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road offer parking?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have a pool?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Woodcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Woodcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakhurst 1 BedroomsOakhurst 2 Bedrooms
Oakhurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakhurst Apartments with Pool
Oakhurst Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJ
Island Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYGarwood, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLynbrook, NYHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College