Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp. Updated and furnished 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home, located within a few miles to the beach and in an extremely convenient location, close to town shops, highways, yet tucked away in a quaint neighborhood. Get the best of both worlds this summer!