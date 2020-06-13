Apartment List
9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ

Verified

$
2 Units Available
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.

1 Unit Available
55 MADISON ST
55 Madison Street, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING SECOND FLOOR RENTAL IN A FOUR PLEX. BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT & HOMEY! MAKE IT YOUR OWN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RT 206. LANDLORD REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT, CREDIT REPORT, SMALL DOG 20 POUNDS, NO CATS. GET REA DY ITS AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 8/1/2020

1 Unit Available
12 HILLSIDE TER
12 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Mill Street Manor!!! New Owners, Extensive Renovations, Laundry On Premises & More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown Newton... Must See!! ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Great Rental!!! Pet Friendly... Call Today!!

1 Unit Available
3 CEDAR ST
3 Cedar St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee.
Results within 10 miles of Newton

1 Unit Available
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.

1 Unit Available
211 E SHORE CULVER RD
211 East Shore Culver Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Culver Lake section of Frankford Township for boating, fishing, and more. Home features brand new flooring, cabinets, appliances, fenced yard, 2 car driveway.

1 Unit Available
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.

1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newton, NJ

Finding an apartment in Newton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

