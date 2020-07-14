All apartments in Wharton
Find more places like
Wharton Gardens Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wharton, NJ
/
Wharton Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Wharton Gardens Apartments

375 North Main Street · (973) 529-8076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wharton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wharton Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.Residents at Wharton Gardens enjoy spacious, beautiful landscaped private-grounds with both indoor and outdoor off-street parking. Wharton Gardens is located just 2 blocks from Route 80, and within a short walk to convenient commuting and shopping.Visit Wharton Garden Apartments today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0
rent: 0
limit: 0

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Wharton Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Wharton Gardens Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wharton Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Wharton Gardens Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wharton Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wharton Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wharton Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wharton Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wharton Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wharton Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Wharton Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wharton Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wharton Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Wharton Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wharton Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wharton Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wharton Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Wharton Gardens Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Wharton Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wharton Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave
Wharton, NJ 07885

Similar Pages

Wharton 1 BedroomsWharton 2 BedroomsWharton Apartments with BalconyWharton Dog Friendly ApartmentsWharton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJNew Providence, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJBound Brook, NJWaldwick, NJSuccasunna, NJBoonton, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJWashington, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJMount Arlington, NJFlemington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County CollegeHudson County Community College