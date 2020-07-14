Wharton Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.Residents at Wharton Gardens enjoy spacious, beautiful landscaped private-grounds with both indoor and outdoor off-street parking. Wharton Gardens is located just 2 blocks from Route 80, and within a short walk to convenient commuting and shopping.Visit Wharton Garden Apartments today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.