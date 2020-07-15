Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:30 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ with garages

Newton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
48 MILL ST
48 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
88 MAIN ST
88 Main St, Newton, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fully Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House!!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Seperate Dining Area, Full Baement, Enclosed Porch & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Call Today! Great Rental!!! Rent Garage For An Extra $185 Per Month

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
29 PATERSON AVE
29 Paterson Avenue, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 HILLSIDE TER
7 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 MILL ST
54 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 HILLSIDE TER
12 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Renovated 2 Bedroom In Desirable Mill Street Manor!!! New Owners, Extensive Renovations, Laundry On Premises & More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown Newton... Must See!! ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT......
Results within 1 mile of Newton

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
41 RHEA RUN
41 Rhea Run, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1222 sqft
Well maintained townhouse in Hampton Commons. Natural gas, city sewer & water. Fireplace in living room. One-car garage.Community pool, clubhouse & playground! Tenant pays utilities. Will be available August 1
Results within 10 miles of Newton

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Rushmore Ln
32 Rushmore Lane, Panther Valley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1056 sqft
Located in the stunning gated community of PV this spacious, well-maintained 2 bedroom Townhome has newer HW flooring throughout, newer kitchen appliances and granite counter tops w/ stone backsplash.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Newton, NJ

Newton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

