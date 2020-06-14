/
1 bedroom apartments
8 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
705 sqft
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.
55 MADISON ST
55 Madison Street, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
STUNNING SECOND FLOOR RENTAL IN A FOUR PLEX. BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT & HOMEY! MAKE IT YOUR OWN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RT 206. LANDLORD REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT, CREDIT REPORT, SMALL DOG 20 POUNDS, NO CATS. GET REA DY ITS AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 8/1/2020
7 HILLSIDE TER
7 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
12 HILLSIDE TER
12 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Mill Street Manor!!! New Owners, Extensive Renovations, Laundry On Premises & More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown Newton... Must See!! ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Great Rental!!! Pet Friendly... Call Today!!
207 Houses Corner Rd
207 Houses Corner Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Clean 1 bedroom apartment complete with living room (or optional 2nd bedroom), kitchen and full bath. The unit has been newly carpeted and offers plenty of natural light! Located on the 2nd floor. All clients to be screened with Mysmartmove.com.
376 ROUTE 94
376 New Jersey Highway 94, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Large Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Nice Views, Open Floor Plan & More!!! Heat & Hot Water Included! Must See!!! Great Rental!!! ...Available May 1st...
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!
16 ROUTE 206
16 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Nice Studio!!! Ground Floor, Great Price....Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter!!! Heat Included In Rent Great Rental!!! Must See.....Unit G
