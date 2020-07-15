All apartments in Newton
Newton, NJ
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Newtonian Gardens Apartments

70 W End Ave · (938) 222-8671
Location

70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ 07860

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A3 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 3A6 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newtonian Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike. If you are seeking a great community to live in, give us a look. Newtonian Gardens is conveniently located near Routes 206 and 94 and offers plenty of off-street parking.

Our property features large one and two bedroom apartments with an on-site Resident Manager and laundry facilities throughout the community. Our apartments all have hardwood floors, separate dining areas, in-wall air conditioners, heat and hot water included in the rent and newly renovated apartments are available.

Come see our property for yourself and you will understand why so many people love to call Newtonian Gardens their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 40
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newtonian Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Newtonian Gardens Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Newtonian Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Newtonian Gardens Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newtonian Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Newtonian Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newtonian Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Newtonian Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Newtonian Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Newtonian Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Newtonian Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newtonian Gardens Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newtonian Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Newtonian Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Newtonian Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Newtonian Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Newtonian Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newtonian Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Newtonian Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Newtonian Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
