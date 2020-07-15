Newtonian Gardens Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike. If you are seeking a great community to live in, give us a look. Newtonian Gardens is conveniently located near Routes 206 and 94 and offers plenty of off-street parking.



Our property features large one and two bedroom apartments with an on-site Resident Manager and laundry facilities throughout the community. Our apartments all have hardwood floors, separate dining areas, in-wall air conditioners, heat and hot water included in the rent and newly renovated apartments are available.



Come see our property for yourself and you will understand why so many people love to call Newtonian Gardens their home.