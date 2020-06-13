96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11 NOKOMIS AVE
11 Nokomis Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
180-76 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed, 1 bath, on the 2nd floor in Cambridge Village condos. Heat, water & community pool included. Large living room flows to Dining room. Pets negotiable. Virtual tour available. 1 bed, 1 bath on 2nd floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
130 PARSIPPANY RD
130 Parsippany Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further. Here is the perfect cottage to consider home. Fully renovated in 2020 there is nothing to do but move right in. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, SS appliances and enough room for a large table.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
319 CHURCH ST
319 Church Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Avail 8/1/2020 3 Bedroom 1 bath w/walk-up attic for storage. 2nd floor of 2 family home. Large bedrooms & bath. Central Air. HW floors. Close to town center, schools, public trans, parks and Lakeland Hills YMCA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
308 ROTANDO WAY
308 Rotando Way, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
43 HANCOCK DR
43 Hancock Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Great location near downtown Morristown & train! Wonderfully open & bright floor plan with 2-story living room, pergo floors, beautiful updated eat-in kitchen, big upstairs loft for work or play, a
Results within 5 miles of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,540
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,838
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Morristown
6 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
Morristown
27 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
17 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible living space is waiting for you at Center Grove Village. Surrounded by tall trees, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Finding an apartment in Parsippany-Troy Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

