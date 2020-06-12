/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ
54 MILL ST
54 Mill St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
3 CEDAR ST
3 Cedar St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee.
23 SPARROW CI
23 Sparrow Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with loft for rent in Hampton Commons! Close to shopping and easy commuting.
226 CHEROKEE RD
226 Cherokee Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WONDERFUL LOCATION !!! 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH LOFT. ALSO FEATURES A FULL BASEMENT. This is the one. Fantastic updated unit with two LARGE bedrooms and a loft for extra space. If that wasn't enough space there is also a full , unfinished basement.
1059 ROUTE 521
1059 West Shore Drive, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cute, two bedroom, single family house with a fenced in yard. Close to Newton and Swartswood Lake!
8 SKIDMORE TRL
8 Skidmore Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Cozy Fully Renovated Home for rent .New SS Appliances . Washer and Dryer in the basement . Walkout basement.
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
211 E SHORE CULVER RD
211 East Shore Culver Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Culver Lake section of Frankford Township for boating, fishing, and more. Home features brand new flooring, cabinets, appliances, fenced yard, 2 car driveway.
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
73 Hamilton Rd 3
73 Hamilton Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
73 Hamilton Road Unit 3 - Property Id: 221133 NEWLY Renovated!! 2 Bdrm 1 Full Bath Large Kitchen Living room Spacious yard Heat Included Driveway space for 2 cars Large Deck NO Dogs Allowed!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
328 HUDSON AVE
328 Hudson Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach.
