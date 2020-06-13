Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Trinity St.
80 Trinity Street, Newton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1882 sqft
80 Trinity St. Available 08/01/20 Lovely house for rent - Well Maintained 4 Bedroom, 1 bath house for rent. Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Sun room, laundry room and another bonus room!, 3 car garage, and lovely porch and yard to relax.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
55 MADISON ST
55 Madison Street, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING SECOND FLOOR RENTAL IN A FOUR PLEX. BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT & HOMEY! MAKE IT YOUR OWN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RT 206. LANDLORD REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT, CREDIT REPORT, SMALL DOG 20 POUNDS, NO CATS. GET REA DY ITS AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 8/1/2020

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 TOWNSEND ST
16 Townsend Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND INVITING FRONT PORCH. FIRST FLOOR OFFERS DEN, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER DECK LEADING TO YARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
83 HIGH ST
83 High Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
What a deal. This large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment is the perfect rental. It features hardwood floors, has parking, a deck, and even has a basement and full size washer and dryer in the home. Large eat in kitchen is a nice plus. No Pets.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3 CEDAR ST
3 Cedar St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee.
Results within 1 mile of Newton

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
23 SPARROW CI
23 Sparrow Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with loft for rent in Hampton Commons! Close to shopping and easy commuting.
Results within 5 miles of Newton

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
376 ROUTE 94
376 New Jersey Highway 94, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Large Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Nice Views, Open Floor Plan & More!!! Heat & Hot Water Included! Must See!!! Great Rental!!! ...Available May 1st...
Results within 10 miles of Newton

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8 SKIDMORE TRL
8 Skidmore Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Cozy Fully Renovated Home for rent .New SS Appliances . Washer and Dryer in the basement . Walkout basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
73 Hamilton Rd 3
73 Hamilton Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
73 Hamilton Road Unit 3 - Property Id: 221133 NEWLY Renovated!! 2 Bdrm 1 Full Bath Large Kitchen Living room Spacious yard Heat Included Driveway space for 2 cars Large Deck NO Dogs Allowed!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...

1 of 2

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
270 MUNSONHURST RD
270 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$1,650
3 Bedroom Updated Ranch Located Close to Route 23 and Route 15. Newer Floors, Roof, Kitchen, Bathroom, Roof And So Much More. Washer& Dryer Hook Up Available.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newton, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

