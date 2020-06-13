Apartment List
15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, NJ

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
44 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,540
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11 NOKOMIS AVE
11 Nokomis Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
319 CHURCH ST
319 Church Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Avail 8/1/2020 3 Bedroom 1 bath w/walk-up attic for storage. 2nd floor of 2 family home. Large bedrooms & bath. Central Air. HW floors. Close to town center, schools, public trans, parks and Lakeland Hills YMCA.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
967 HAMBURG TPKE
967 Hamburg Turnpike, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2/3 bedroom rental. 1 bedroom has no closet. Brand new kitchen. Full unfinished basement can be used as storage. Adjacent to this unit is 3 small rooms and 1/2 bath that can be rented for an additional fee.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bloomingdale, NJ

Finding an apartment in Bloomingdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

