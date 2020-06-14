Apartment List
/
NJ
/
newton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 TOWNSEND ST
16 Townsend Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND INVITING FRONT PORCH. FIRST FLOOR OFFERS DEN, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER DECK LEADING TO YARD.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7 HILLSIDE TER
7 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
83 HIGH ST
83 High Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
What a deal. This large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment is the perfect rental. It features hardwood floors, has parking, a deck, and even has a basement and full size washer and dryer in the home. Large eat in kitchen is a nice plus. No Pets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
54 MILL ST
54 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
Results within 5 miles of Newton

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
376 ROUTE 94
376 New Jersey Highway 94, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Large Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Nice Views, Open Floor Plan & More!!! Heat & Hot Water Included! Must See!!! Great Rental!!! ...Available May 1st...
Results within 10 miles of Newton

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newton, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 BedroomsNewton Apartments with Balcony
Newton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewton Apartments with ParkingNewton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJNew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJEaston, PASomerset, NJHighland Park, NJUpper Montclair, NJ
Roselle, NJLinden, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJWashington, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJ
Mount Arlington, NJFlemington, NJSilver Lake, NJChester, NYSingac, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYPanther Valley, NJGreen Knoll, NJGreenwood Lake, NYBangor, PAMonticello, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-Newark