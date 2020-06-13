Apartment List
55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ

Finding an apartment in Morristown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
1 of 16

1 of 16

$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 of 20

1 of 20

18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
1 of 24

1 of 24

$
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
1 of 31

1 of 31

13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
1 of 34

1 of 34

$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Morristown
6 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
1 of 19

1 of 19

$
Morristown
27 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
1 of 28

1 of 28

$
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.

1 of 6

Morristown
1 Unit Available
137 Morris St 1
137 Morris St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Morristown Downtown - Property Id: 198845 Looking for Chic Apartment! Located in Downtown Morristown NJ, Short walk to NJ Transit, convenient commute 287/80/24. Spacious 1-Bed,1-Bath, w/d, new SS appliances, parking on property included.

1 of 21

Morristown
1 Unit Available
38 CHESTNUT ST 3
38 Chestnut Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Morristown
1 Unit Available
16 CLINTON ST
16 Clinton Street, Morristown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bed, 2 bath in the heart of Morristown. 1/2 mile to the train station, less to the Green. Updated EIK with center island. Parking for up to 6 cars. Available September 1. Virtual Tour available.

1 of 10

Morristown
1 Unit Available
Morristown Gateway
12 Ridgedale Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious open concept! Quality details & finishes - hardwood floors, plush carpeting, breakfast bar, & granite, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances in the KIT.
Results within 5 miles of Morristown
1 of 29

1 of 29

$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
1 of 13

1 of 13

$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
1 of 37

1 of 37

$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
1 of 16

1 of 16

$
Madison
7 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 13

1 of 13

6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2

1 of 18

Madison
1 Unit Available
33 Green Village Road
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
130 PARSIPPANY RD
130 Parsippany Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further. Here is the perfect cottage to consider home. Fully renovated in 2020 there is nothing to do but move right in. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, SS appliances and enough room for a large table.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.
City Guide for Morristown, NJ

Welcome to Morristown, a quaint village life anyone would be eager to jump into. However, before you make the leap, have your self a quick read through this handy little apartment guide to get all the local living and renting info you will need.

Morristown has a little bit of everything. There are quaint country areas, rolling hills of quiet suburbia, lakeside settings, trendy downtown neighborhoods, as well as plenty of historical homes and buildings, all full of some of the most affordable rentals you can find in the area. And, with Manhattan just a 40-minute train ride away, you can enjoy all these affordable options with the convenience of a quick commute to The City That Never Sleeps. So, if you like the idea of a laid back village life combined with a quick skip to an endless nightlife, then Morristown is sure to please.

Rental rates range from $1,000 to $5,000, with all kinds of different housing options. There's lots of distinguished architecture around here, with historic homes, mansions, and apartments, a few historically-inspired apartment buildings, some custom country homes and classic colonials, as well as some more modern rental properties. In the $1,000 - $2,500 range, you can find some beautiful studio apartments for rent, as well as one-bedroom apartments and townhomes. It's rare, though not unheard of, to find a two-bedroom apartment for less than $1,800. For the cheap apartments, look into older apartment buildings and old homes converted into duplexes and split-level apartments. These types of rentals are often leased by the owner, and therefore easier to find in local classifieds than online. Now, if you're prepared to spend over $2,000 a month, then there are some amazing luxuries to look for around here. You can get a trendy downtown studio, a four-bedroom colonial house, or a lavish two-bedroom luxury rental in the Vail Mansion.

Apartment-dwellers will be happy to know that many apartment communities are full of convenient and luxurious amenities. For instance, at Metropolitan at 40 Park, there's a rooftop terrace, a conference room, a gym, a clubhouse, and a game room. Many places come with on-site laundry facilities and fitness centers, as well as convenient public transportation. In-unit amenities to look for include a fireplace, an in-unit washer and dryer, and thermal-pane windows.

Those moving to Morristown with pets should be warned that the cost of their furry friends will really drive up the price of housing. Most places charge a non-refundable pet fee around $500 per pet, plus a monthly pet rent of about $50 per pet. There are also breed and weight restrictions to watch out for, so be sure to do your research and save up lots of extra money if you plan on bring along the dog or cat.

That's the gist of this big-little village life. Now you're ready to rent like a local Morristown renter. Mozel Tov!

-By Katy Comal

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Morristown, NJ

Finding an apartment in Morristown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

