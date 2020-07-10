/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
14 Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
256 SPRING ST
256 Spring Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
Immaculate three bedroom apartment in multifamily house, new hardwood floors throughout, newer updated kitchen and bath, freshly painted, coin operated washer/dryer machines in basement.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3 CEDAR ST
3 Cedar St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Newton
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
381 MOHEGAN CI
381 Mohegan Circle, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Well maintained and updated first floor end unit featuring a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room, newer refrigerator, hot water heater 1 year old, laminate flooring in most of the rooms, office can be used as a
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
117 MAIN ST
117 Main Street, Andover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
A Cozy totally renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment, Complementary Washer & Dryer A common Backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Newton
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
106 IDALROY TRL
106 Idalroy Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Wow! The perfect home to rent! Enjoy this roomy home with a lovely backyard, patio, and deck for summer BBQ entertainment. Shed in the back yard. Close to major highways, schools, shopping, eateries.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
328 HUDSON AVE
328 Hudson Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
