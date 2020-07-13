25 Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
48 MILL ST
48 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
88 MAIN ST
88 Main St, Newton, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fully Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House!!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Seperate Dining Area, Full Baement, Enclosed Porch & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Call Today! Great Rental!!! Rent Garage For An Extra $185 Per Month

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
29 PATERSON AVE
29 Paterson Avenue, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
256 SPRING ST
256 Spring Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
Immaculate three bedroom apartment in multifamily house, new hardwood floors throughout, newer updated kitchen and bath, freshly painted, coin operated washer/dryer machines in basement.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
55 MADISON ST
55 Madison Street, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING SECOND FLOOR RENTAL IN A FOUR PLEX. BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT & HOMEY! MAKE IT YOUR OWN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RT 206. LANDLORD REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT, CREDIT REPORT, SMALL DOG 20 POUNDS, NO CATS. GET REA DY ITS AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 8/1/2020

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7 HILLSIDE TER
7 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
54 MILL ST
54 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
180 SPRING ST
180 Spring Street, Newton, NJ
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly renovated studio apartment. Tenant pays utilities, natural gas & electric. Water invoiced quarterly. Garbage removal included. Parking permit $50/month to Town of Newton.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3 CEDAR ST
3 Cedar St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 HILLSIDE TER
12 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Renovated 2 Bedroom In Desirable Mill Street Manor!!! New Owners, Extensive Renovations, Laundry On Premises & More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown Newton... Must See!! ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT......
Results within 1 mile of Newton

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
23 SPARROW CI
23 Sparrow Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with loft for rent in Hampton Commons! Close to shopping and easy commuting.
Results within 5 miles of Newton

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
381 MOHEGAN CI
381 Mohegan Circle, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Well maintained and updated first floor end unit featuring a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room, newer refrigerator, hot water heater 1 year old, laminate flooring in most of the rooms, office can be used as a

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
117 MAIN ST
117 Main Street, Andover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
A Cozy totally renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment, Complementary Washer & Dryer A common Backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Newton

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
695 AUDUBON CT
695 Audubon Court, Stanhope, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
Bright and Spacious Townhouse! Huge Eat in Kit. Granite counters! SS Appliances! Sliders to deck. Powder rm! Formal Dining rm. Fireplace in Large LR! 2/3 Large BR's WI Closet. LL Fam Rm & Laundry!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 CHEROKEE CT
14 Cherokee Court, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2450 sqft
If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
181 WHITE LAKE RD
181 White Lake Rd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
PRIVATE COUNTRY SETTING WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, LAKE, SOCCER FIELDS, TRACK... SHOPRITE AND NEW CENTER WITHIN EASY WALK... SPARTA SCHOOLS

1 of 2

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
270 MUNSONHURST RD
270 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$1,650
3 Bedroom Updated Ranch Located Close to Route 23 and Route 15. Newer Floors, Roof, Kitchen, Bathroom, Roof And So Much More. Washer& Dryer Hook Up Available.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

