Amenities
Woodmont West is redefining apartment living in Mt. Arlington, NJ. Each of our one and two bedroom luxury apartments has been specifically designed to maximize your space and comfort while minimizing your price per square foot. Not only are our floor plans the height of luxury living, but select units are available with lofts and dens as well. Embrace the lifestyle you know you've always deserved at the best Mt. Arlington, NJ apartments.
At Woodmont West, our goal is to provide residents of our apartments in Mt. Arlington, NJ with the utmost in leisure, comfort, and convenience. Set on more than fifty-five beautiful acres, our luxury community features a staggering array of amenities. If you're looking to relax, you can take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, grill on the BBQ terrace, meet friends at the indoor theatre/lounge or take a peaceful stroll using any one of our numerous walking paths. If you're looking for activities, we also have a state-of-