Woodmont West
Woodmont West

100 Fieldstone Drive · (973) 210-4980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1105 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 8110 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 5201 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7207 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 7202 · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Unit 8307 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bocce court
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
yoga
Woodmont West is redefining apartment living in Mt. Arlington, NJ. Each of our one and two bedroom luxury apartments has been specifically designed to maximize your space and comfort while minimizing your price per square foot. Not only are our floor plans the height of luxury living, but select units are available with lofts and dens as well. Embrace the lifestyle you know you've always deserved at the best Mt. Arlington, NJ apartments.

At Woodmont West, our goal is to provide residents of our apartments in Mt. Arlington, NJ with the utmost in leisure, comfort, and convenience. Set on more than fifty-five beautiful acres, our luxury community features a staggering array of amenities. If you're looking to relax, you can take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, grill on the BBQ terrace, meet friends at the indoor theatre/lounge or take a peaceful stroll using any one of our numerous walking paths. If you're looking for activities, we also have a state-of-

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $375 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: starts at $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont West have any available units?
Woodmont West has 10 units available starting at $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont West have?
Some of Woodmont West's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont West currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont West pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont West is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont West offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont West offers parking.
Does Woodmont West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont West have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont West has a pool.
Does Woodmont West have accessible units?
Yes, Woodmont West has accessible units.
Does Woodmont West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont West has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont West has units with air conditioning.
