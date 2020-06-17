6 WOODLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home." Â Combining the ease of townhome living, with a private rear yard, this unit also boasts: an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, 3 levels of living space, spacious room, a luxe master suite, a bath on every floor incl lower level, 2 car garage and so much more! Â Don't miss this opportunity, schedule your tour today.Â Â