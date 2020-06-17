All apartments in Mount Arlington
Find more places like 6 WOODLAND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Arlington, NJ
/
6 WOODLAND WAY
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

6 WOODLAND WAY

6 Woodland Way · (973) 696-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Arlington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home." Â Combining the ease of townhome living, with a private rear yard, this unit also boasts: an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, 3 levels of living space, spacious room, a luxe master suite, a bath on every floor incl lower level, 2 car garage and so much more! Â Don't miss this opportunity, schedule your tour today.Â Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 WOODLAND WAY have any available units?
6 WOODLAND WAY has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 WOODLAND WAY have?
Some of 6 WOODLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 WOODLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6 WOODLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 WOODLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6 WOODLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Arlington.
Does 6 WOODLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6 WOODLAND WAY does offer parking.
Does 6 WOODLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 WOODLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 WOODLAND WAY have a pool?
No, 6 WOODLAND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6 WOODLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 6 WOODLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6 WOODLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 WOODLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 WOODLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 WOODLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 WOODLAND WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive
Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

Similar Pages

Mount Arlington 1 BedroomsMount Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Mount Arlington Apartments with BalconyMount Arlington Apartments with Gym
Mount Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJFlemington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYPanther Valley, NJ
Green Knoll, NJGreenwood Lake, NYSayreville, NJPaterson, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJFranklin, NJWoodland Park, NJPompton Lakes, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity