34 Apartments for rent in Mount Arlington, NJ with washer-dryer
14 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Arlington
1 Unit Available
549 ATLAS RD
549 Atlas Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 bedroom ranch for rent in Landing. Partially finished basement with washer/dryer & second bathroom. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, quiet neighborhood. Home also has a built in garage. Beach and beach club available through membership.
1 Unit Available
133 Nolans Point Rd
133 Nolans Point Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
275 sqft
Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove.
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Arlington
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
35 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
9 CEDAR TER
9 Cedar Terrace, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Recently updated in a prime location near Route 15 and 80, close to Picatinny Arsenal and major shopping areas. Minutes from Lake Hopatcong. 1 + bedrooms with spacious and private fenced in backyard, including a patio perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
106 IDALROY TRL
106 Idalroy Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Wow! The perfect home to rent! Enjoy this roomy home with a lovely backyard, patio, and deck for summer BBQ entertainment. Shed in the back yard. Close to major highways, schools, shopping, eateries.
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
1 Unit Available
328 HUDSON AVE
328 Hudson Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Arlington
1 Unit Available
381 MOHEGAN CI
381 Mohegan Circle, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Well maintained and updated first floor end unit featuring a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room, newer refrigerator, hot water heater 1 year old, laminate flooring in most of the rooms, office can be used as a
