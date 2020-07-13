Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in Mount Arlington, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,740
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
549 ATLAS RD
549 Atlas Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 bedroom ranch for rent in Landing. Partially finished basement with washer/dryer & second bathroom. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, quiet neighborhood. Home also has a built in garage. Beach and beach club available through membership.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
133 Nolans Point Rd
133 Nolans Point Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
275 sqft
Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
887 sqft
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clinton Manor Arms offers beautiful one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhouse apartments.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
695 AUDUBON CT
695 Audubon Court, Stanhope, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
Bright and Spacious Townhouse! Huge Eat in Kit. Granite counters! SS Appliances! Sliders to deck. Powder rm! Formal Dining rm. Fireplace in Large LR! 2/3 Large BR's WI Closet. LL Fam Rm & Laundry!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Manor
322 Richard Mine Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
WELL KEPT 2 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR, FEATURING EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, UPDATED BATHROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS and 1 CAR GARAGE. CONDO IS IN A VERY PRIVATE LOCATION WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 CHEROKEE CT
14 Cherokee Court, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2450 sqft
If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Arlington, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

