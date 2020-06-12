/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:49 PM
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Arlington, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
27 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
86 RIDGEVIEW LN
86 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Arlington
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
8 SKIDMORE TRL
8 Skidmore Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Cozy Fully Renovated Home for rent .New SS Appliances . Washer and Dryer in the basement . Walkout basement.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
64 Main St
64 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Covered Porch in 2-Unit Under/Over Multi-Family. Large Rooms. Oversized Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Big Windows. Hardwood Floors. Flexible Floor Plan. Great Location! Lots of Outdoors Space. Freshly Painted Interior.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
24 WOODLAWN TER
24 Woodlawn Terrace, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
798 sqft
CLEAN UPDATED HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET ST. 2 BEDROOMS +DEN/OFFICE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED DECK OFF KITCHEN. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND TONS OF STORAGE.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
1 of 12
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
328 HUDSON AVE
328 Hudson Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Arlington
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
156 US HWY 46
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment in convenient location. Features include updated kitchen, separate dining area, 2 spacious bedrooms, new flooring, brand new bathroom, freshly painted. Coin-op laundry on premises and bike room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 East Main Street - 2
2 E Main St, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath downtown apartment 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available June 15, 2020 located in downtown Mendham. Newly updated Kitchen and bathroom. Outdoor covered porch. Great windows and light, 2nd floor walk-up. Off-street overnight parking.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
Similar Pages
Mount Arlington 1 BedroomsMount Arlington 2 BedroomsMount Arlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Arlington 3 BedroomsMount Arlington Apartments with Balcony
Mount Arlington Apartments with GarageMount Arlington Apartments with GymMount Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Arlington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJFlemington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYPanther Valley, NJ