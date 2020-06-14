/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Arlington, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Arlington
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
32 RESERVOIR RD
32 Reservoir Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
BETTER THAN APARTMENT. 1 BDR, 1 BATH WITH LAUNDRY UNIT INCLUDED. THE WHOLE YARD FOR YOUR PRIVACY. Apartment size in YOUR VERY OWN HOME!
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
133 Nolans Point Rd
133 Nolans Point Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
275 sqft
Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Arlington
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
909 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
17 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
719 sqft
An incredible living space is waiting for you at Center Grove Village. Surrounded by tall trees, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1430 SUSSEX TPKE, Unit 2
1430 Sussex Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Very clean and affordable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit in Randolph. Excellent location! Updated Kitchen and Bathroom, meticulously maintained -2 parking spots guaranteed. A perfect place to live to save money while renting! NTN credit check required.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
16 ROUTE 206
16 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Nice Studio!!! Ground Floor, Great Price....Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter!!! Heat Included In Rent Great Rental!!! Must See.....Unit G
Results within 10 miles of Mount Arlington
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
207 Houses Corner Rd
207 Houses Corner Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Clean 1 bedroom apartment complete with living room (or optional 2nd bedroom), kitchen and full bath. The unit has been newly carpeted and offers plenty of natural light! Located on the 2nd floor. All clients to be screened with Mysmartmove.com.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
78 BELMONT AVE A
78 Belmont Avenue, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Renovated 1 Bedroom Plus Office Apartment...Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Natural Gas, Private Parking Lot, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See...Call Today!!!! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY...
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD C-6
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1683 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled 2ndFloor Condo located across from Gardner Field & Park. 4 nice sized rooms in great area of town; featuring LR, DR, Kitchen,1 BR & Full Bath. Updated Kitchen- stain less steel appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!
Similar Pages
Mount Arlington 1 BedroomsMount Arlington 2 BedroomsMount Arlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Arlington 3 BedroomsMount Arlington Apartments with Balcony
Mount Arlington Apartments with GarageMount Arlington Apartments with GymMount Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Arlington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJFlemington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYPanther Valley, NJ