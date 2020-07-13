/
pet friendly apartments
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Arlington, NJ
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,740
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Arlington
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
36 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
887 sqft
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clinton Manor Arms offers beautiful one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhouse apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Arlington
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
147 E MAIN ST
147 E Main St, Rockaway, NJ
Studio
$2,050
Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.1 Bath for rent, available Tenant responsible for Real Estate Agency fee (1 Month). Pets OK, Breed, and quantity restrictions.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
4 HILLTOP RD
4 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oversized 2 bedroom apt in the hub of Mendham township. Featuring new kit appliances& baths. transportation & walking dist to all shopping & restaurants. Walking dist to Mendham high School .
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
Last updated March 15 at 07:17pm
1 Unit Available
12 KELLY COURT
12 Kelly Court, Rockaway, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY SPACIOUS COLONIAL LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC STREET IN BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOMES... PERFECT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.
